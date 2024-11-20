Colorado Springs line dancing gains popularity with younger crowd

Country line dancing has always been a staple of Colorado Springs with its western culture and vast military community. However, managers at Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon say they believe the integration of pop songs and TikTok dances are why they're starting to see so many more young people come out and practice their footwork.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Due in part to recent social media trends, Colorado Springs dance halls tell KRDO they've noticed a growing interest in line dancing from younger people.

