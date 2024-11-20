Colorado Springs line dancing gains popularity with younger crowd
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Due in part to recent social media trends, Colorado Springs dance halls tell KRDO they've noticed a growing interest in line dancing from younger people.
Country line dancing has always been a staple of Colorado Springs with its western culture and vast military community. However, managers at Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon say they believe the integration of pop songs and TikTok dances are why they're starting to see so many more young people come out and practice their footwork.