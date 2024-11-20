Colorado Springs city leaders ask for change after 200% increase in juvenilles guilty of murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to Colorado Springs city leaders, juvenile crime against people is up. That includes an over 200% increase in juveniles guilty of murder, according to the city.

Top of mind for many residents, however, is the concerning trend of stolen cars rammed into gun, vape, and merchandise stores across the city. Colorado Springs City data shows that has happened 41 times, with 43 smash-and-grab robberies. They say while many of the incidents are still under investigation, they believe most of the incidents are caused by juvenile offenders. Each time one of these incidents happens, it costs business owners thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise and building repairs.

"I get to see a lot of videos that you see this kid, he or she looks like they should be eating ice cream or something like that, and they have a gun in their hand," Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said. "They're committing these crimes. It's just unfortunate. It's appalling that we've come to this."

He then questioned what was next, pointing to a multi-faceted solution.

"It's not just enforcement. It's not just about diversion programs. It's not just bed space. But we can't forget in one piece it's going to take every single one of those pieces to success," Vasquez said.

City, state, and county officials gathered in a conference room in the downtown Colorado Springs City Admin Building on Wednesday to discuss the problem, coming short of finding potential solutions.

One lawmaker is taking a jab at one of the main issues plaguing Colorado Springs's justice system: the lack of bed space available for juvenile offenders. City leaders say there are 27 beds available for the Pikes Peak region, while Colorado Springs Police come in contact with over 500 juvenile offenders each month.

One judge, responsible for juvenile offenders, said she had to decide which offender was going to go free every time she convicted a new juvenile offender.

"We very clearly need more beds and I think that's something we should do. It's just one small aspect of the issue, though," Amy Paschal, Representative for House District 18 elect said.

Another issue is the loosening of laws around convicting juvenile offenders in Colorado.

"What we've seen over the last several years is a lot of criminal justice reform," 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said. "So we know bed caps for juvenile offenders have been reduced dramatically since COVID. [There's a] dynamic of there's a restriction on the ability to hold juvenile offenders accountable."

Allen said that he had been in conversations with the Governor about the bed cap limit being pushed up, but lawmakers were doubtful a new law increasing bed space would pass this legislative season.

"The budget is very, very tight. We've got a shortfall in terms of what we want to cover already and we're not going to have money to cover it. So it's going to be really hard to shake loose funds," Paschal said.