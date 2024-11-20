Skip to Content
Boot Barn Hall undergoes rebranding as Phil Long Music Hall

Published 10:34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Boot Barn Hall is getting a rebrand and a new name.

Formerly known as Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, the venue will now be called the Phil Long Music Hall at Bourbon Brothers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Phil Long Dealerships, an iconic brand that shares our deep
commitment to the Colorado community,” said JW Roth, Founder, Chairman and CEO of
VENU, in a release. “This partnership is about more than just a name; it’s about creating a place where music and community come together, where memories are made right here in Southern Colorado.”

Just as it has for years, the Phil Long Music Hall will continue to host intimate live performances from celebrated artists.

"We are proud to have Phil Long Music Hall be a vibrant gathering space that enriches lives through the power of shared experiences," said Kevin Shaughnessy, president and CEO of Phil Long Dealerships.

Celeste Springer

