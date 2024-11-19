Queen Bey Brings Holiday Magic to H-Town: Beyoncé’s Spectacular Halftime Performance Christmas Day at the Texans vs Ravens Game

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

November 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — When it comes to making Houston proud, no one does it quite like Beyoncé. This Christmas Day, our hometown superstar will deliver a once-in-a-lifetime performance during the halftime show of the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game at NRG Stadium. The event, streaming live on Netflix, is part of the platform’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday—and what better way to debut than with the Queen herself?

Set your alarms for 3:30 PM CT on Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25th, because Beyoncé will grace the stage with the first-ever live renditions of tracks from her groundbreaking and genre-defying Cowboy Carter album. Already a history-maker, this album has garnered 11 Grammy nominations, making it the most-nominated project by a female artist to date. Houston has long been a central part of Beyoncé’s story, and this performance promises to be a heartfelt homecoming that reminds the world why she reigns supreme.

But that’s not all—this day of football and festivity kicks off with another star-studded matchup as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, also streamed on Netflix. With 283 million global subscribers, Netflix is poised to bring this unforgettable showcase of sports and music to fans around the world. Yet, for those lucky enough to be in the stands at NRG Stadium, the experience promises to be electric.

Beyoncé’s Christmas Day performance is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of Houston’s culture, talent, and resilience. For years, Queen Bey has been a beacon of inspiration for Houstonians, and her return to the city’s spotlight is a testament to her enduring love for her roots. As she takes the stage, the stadium will undoubtedly be filled with the energy of fans cheering not just for the Texans but for one of their own.

Tickets are selling fast, so whether you’re a football fan, a music enthusiast, or simply someone who wants to witness history in the making, secure your spot today. For those unable to attend in person, Netflix ensures you won’t miss a second of the action.

🎟️ Don’t wait—click here to purchase your tickets now!

This Christmas, Beyoncé’s halftime show is set to be the gift Houston didn’t know it needed but will surely treasure forever. Let’s show the world why H-Town is home to the greatest of all time.

#TeamStyleMag #HSM #BeyonceInHouston #QueenBeyReturns #HTownPride #TexansHalftimeShow #CowboyCarterLive #Netflix #NFLChristmasGameday #HoustonStyleMagazine #ChristmasWithBeyonce #NRGStadiumVibes #BeyonceKnowles #BeyonceCarter #TinaKnowles #MathewKnowles

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611