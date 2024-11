On June 15, 2025, the duo will head to Empower Field in Denver, Colorado as part of their cross-country tour playing across 25 different stadiums .

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Popular music artist Post Malone has announced a tour with Jelly Roll, and it's headed to Denver.

