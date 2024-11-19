Community input wanted on Fishers Canyon open space trails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday night will mark an opportunity for residents to make their voices heard on what's next for the Fishers Canyon open space.

Right now, city officials are considering two potential plans for trails on the property located in southwest Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m., residents will hear a presentation and later share their own thoughts on potential plans. The meeting will be held at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School located at 1200 W. Cheyenne Road.

Here's a look at the two preliminary plans currently on the table.

(Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs)