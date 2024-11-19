Skip to Content
News

Community input wanted on Fishers Canyon open space trails

City of Colorado Springs
By
New
Published 9:27 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday night will mark an opportunity for residents to make their voices heard on what's next for the Fishers Canyon open space.

Right now, city officials are considering two potential plans for trails on the property located in southwest Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m., residents will hear a presentation and later share their own thoughts on potential plans. The meeting will be held at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School located at 1200 W. Cheyenne Road.

Here's a look at the two preliminary plans currently on the table.

(Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs)
(Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs)

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content