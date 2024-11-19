Skip to Content
Allegiant announces new nonstop routes to Colorado Springs

KRDO
Published 9:10 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting in February, Allegiant will begin new nonstop routes to Colorado Springs, the airline announced.

Here's a look at the routes soon to come to the Colorado Springs Airport (COS):

  • Phonenix/Mesa, Arizona (AZA)
  • Santa Ana/Orange County, California (SNA)
  • St. Pete/Tampa, Florida (PIE)

“These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to meet customer demand. By connecting more cities, we’re making it easier for travelers to visit family and friends, access top leisure destinations, and create new memories," said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer in a release. "Our research shows that customers increasingly want affordability and convenience when they fly. Our low-cost fares and nonstop flights make Allegiant a top choice for leisure travelers.”

Representatives with Allegiant say they are currently offering celebratory introductory fairs to these destinations. One-way fares start as low as $49, however, these sale prices are set to expire on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Celeste Springer

