Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

77-year-old woman rescued after car plunges into Schuylkill River in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania

By
Published 12:16 PM

By Joe Brandt

Click here for updates on this story

    LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Marine rescue crews were on the Schuylkill River on Tuesday morning after a vehicle went down an embankment and plunged into the water.

The car went under around 9:30 a.m. near the 600 block of Righters Ferry Road in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County dispatchers said.

Lower Merion Township police said the driver was a 77-year-old woman. Two Lower Merion officers and a Union Fire Company firefighter were the first to arrive on the scene, and they pulled the woman from the vehicle.

She was taken to Lankenau Hospital by a Narberth Ambulance and was listed in critical condition.

The officers and firefighter were also sent for medical examination but are expected to be released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content