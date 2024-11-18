Trump calling senators directly to lobby for Gaetz’s confirmation as attorney general

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump is doubling down on his efforts to ensure former Rep. Matt Gaetz is confirmed as attorney general, calling some senators directly to discuss the Florida Republican and ask for their support, two sources familiar with the outreach told CNN.

Neither source disclosed whom Trump had reached out to, but they stressed that the president-elect had reiterated to allies how determined he is to get Gaetz confirmed.

Trump allies have also discussed how to use the Federal Vacancies Reform Act to put Gaetz in place.

Axios was first to report on the calls to senators.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

