Road closures in Garden of the Gods Park begin this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with the City of Colorado Springs say visitors to Garden of the Gods will need to be aware of some traffic changes this week.

Due to a waterline installation project, officials say access to Juniper Way Loop from Gateway Road will be restricted.

The Garden of the Gods Waterline Project is an expansive project to add more water pressure for on-site restrooms and fire hydrants.



This week, Gateway Road will be closed for entry into the park. Drivers will only be able to use Gateway

Road if they are leaving the park.

Despite the changes, Garden of the Gods will remain open to the public.

Here's a look at more specific details, according to city officials:

Monday through Friday, Nov. 18-22

- Inbound lane to Gateway Road will be closed to all traffic (vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians)

- Juniper Way Loop between the intersection of Gateway Rd. to Parking Lot 6 will be closed

- Pedestrians will be allowed to enter the park via Gateway Trail to Bretag Trail

- Cyclists and vehicles must use alternative entrances during this time

- Cyclists will not be able to access the park via Gateway Trail at this time

- Vehicles and cyclists traveling through the park will need to exit via Gateway Road, as Juniper Way Loop will be inaccessible

Alternative Entrances:

- Balanced Rock (off Garden Dr.)

- Ridge Road (off W. Pikes Peak Ave.)

- Beckers Lane (off Manitou Ave.)

Shuttle Information:

Free shuttles will operate from Parking Lot 1 into Garden of the Gods Park from Friday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please note that shuttle service will not be available on Monday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 22. Shuttle service will resume on Saturday, Nov. 23, and will run Friday through Monday until the end of the year.

Restroom Access:

The restrooms in Parking Lot 2 have reopened and are available during normal park hours.

Parking Lot and Trail Closures:

Parking Lot 4 is now closed and expected to remain closed until spring 2025. However, Parking Lot 1 will remain available for visitors throughout the duration of the construction project with access into Garden of the Gods Park via the Gateway Trail.

Central Garden Trail from Gateway Rd. to Parking Lot 4 is closed and is expected to reopen in early spring 2025. Visit the project page for alternate trail routes. All climbing routes located on the west side of North Gateway Rock accessed via climbing gates 8 & 9 are closed until the Central Garden Trail is fully reopened. Please visit Rock Climbing at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs (gardenofgods.com) or call 719-634-6666 for a list of alternative routes.

For updated information including timelines and an interactive map, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/GOGWaterlineProject.