UPDATE: Five dogs dead in Colorado Springs house fire

today at 1:41 PM
Published 1:18 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they are working a house fire on Wesley Drive.

Crews say the fire started in the kitchen, but also spread to the attic.

According to officials at the scene, there were six dogs in the home, and so far five have been located deceased. CPR and oxygen were given to three of the dogs. Crews at the scene say heavy hoarding conditions made it dangerous for firefighters.

As of around 1 p.m., CSFD said the fire is "knocked down, crews are working to search for extension."

Officials say the Red Cross will help the resident, who will be displaced due to smoke and fire damage.

This is a developing story.

Celeste Springer

