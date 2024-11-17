One house evacuated after car runs into gas line in two-vehicle accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to an accident near Fountain and Circle Ave.

They found that one vehicle had sped through a red light traveling Northbound on Circle Avenue, while the other vehicle was traveling westbound on Fountain when it was struck.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that sped through a red light struck the vehicle, a curb, a fence, and a gas line.

The gas line was on Carlsbad Drive near a residence, which was evacuated. Colorado Springs Fire Department was able to stop the gas leak.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash according to police.