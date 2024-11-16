Colorado Springs Country Christmas Gift Show kicks off holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you want to jump on this year's holiday shopping, this weekend's Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show could be the place to get a head start!

The annual event kicked off on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, but runs through Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

You can shop hundreds of booths in apparel, decor and seasonal gifts! It's an event for the whole family to see Santa and enjoy the merriest time of the year!

Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will be making an appearance each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $12 at the door, but kids 13 years old and under get in for free. The Christmas shopping spectacular will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

There will be free parking available for the event at the Colorado Springs Event Center at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.

You can find more details on the event and the vendors here.