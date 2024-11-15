Mt. Carmel gives 1,200 turkeys to active service members for Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mt. Carmel used a $7,000 donation from the North Colorado Rotary Club Foundation to help feed over 1,000 families of active and reserve duty service members in its "Turkeys for Troops" annual event.

“A turkey seems like a simple gesture and really what the turkey’s symbol is-- it’s to welcome you home to let you know you have a place to go and you’re not alone," said Mt. Carmel Director of Operations Paul Price.

In partnership with the Rotary, Mt. Carmel fed families from all five Colorado Springs military installations.

"There really are troops in need out there. To be able to provide for them at this time of year so they can provide for their families is really an awesome experience," said North Colorado Rotary Club Foundation President Blake Schwank, who is a veteran himself.

At the same time as Turkey for Troops, Mt. Carmel hosted its bimonthly food distribution for anyone in the Colorado Springs community.

“When you hear Veterans Service Center, you think, 'Oh it just helps veterans.' That’s not true," Price said.

“The Turkey for Troops is just one thing we do. This is the season of giving," said Mt. Carmel Executive Director Bob McLaughlin. "If there’s someone in need, especially during the holiday season, make sure you let us know, so we can serve them."

Mt. Carmel will soon start its Angel Tree program, where people and businesses can buy gifts for children of families who can't afford presents.