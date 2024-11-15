Lane closures on I-25 SB in Pueblo continue overnight

PUEBLO, Colo. - The Colorado Department of Transportation says they are continuing lane closures on southbound I-25 in Pueblo, as well as temporarily closing westbound US Highway 50 at Bonforte Boulevard.

Friday night, the highway will be reduced to one lane at US 50 (Exit 100A) for bridge maintenance.

CDOT says they will also temporarily close westbound US Highway 50 at Bonforte Boulevard. This will be for guardrail and road surface repair. Drivers can take the CO 47 Exit and travel via I-25.

The other option for drivers who ordinarily use US Highway 50 is to turn right (north) on Bonforte Boulevard , turn left on Jerry Murphy Road, travel to US Highway 47, enter US 47 west and travel to Interstate 25, enter I-25 north or south to resume travel.

This roadwork will run Friday, Nov. 15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.