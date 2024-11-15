Colorado Springs government wants your input on how to spend millions in low-income assistance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you want government heads to hear your opinions about local programs for affordable housing and community development, now's your time.

The City of Colorado Springs is set to hold public hearings next week on how they will spend block grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

HUD block grants can be used for affordable housing, homeless prevention, economic development, nonprofit assistance, and public infrastructure improvements for low and moderate-income residents.

According to the city's website, the City of Colorado Springs typically receives $5 million a year to support these programs.

Meetings will focus on the city's Annual Action Plan for 2025, but will also inform decisions for the Consolidated Plan which outlines goals for the next four years.

The public hearings will be held both in person and virtually:

Wednesday November 20 from 6 to 7 p.m.

City Administration Building Room 102

30 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Join online with Teams at https://bit.ly/JoinCOS-ConPlan25-Nov20th

Meeting ID: 211 766 610 296, Passcode: rfCTE6

Or call in (audio only) to: (720) 617-3426

Phone Conference ID: 252 317 950#

Thursday November 21 from 1 to 2 p.m.

City Administration Building Room 102

30 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Join online with Teams at https://bit.ly/JoinCOS-ConPlan25-Nov21st

Meeting ID: 265 691 109 220, Passcode: uBuZY2

Or call in (audio only) to: (720) 617-3426

Phone Conference ID: 161 918 528#