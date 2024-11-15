Colorado man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sex crimes against children

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A registered sex offender in Denver was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his involvement in distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and being involved with a related site on the dark web, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said Thursday.

According to the Attorney's Office, 41-year-old Christopher Carl Meier was already on parole for a 2013 Colorado conviction for sexual exploitation of a child when he became a member of a dark-web website dedicated to sharing CSAM and discussing the sexual abuse of young boys.

Meier was on the site for more than 18 months, during which he made over 600 posts. On this website, Meier advertised and distributed images and videos depicting minor boys engaged in sexual conduct.

The Attorney's Office said Meier tricked young boys online into thinking that they were interacting with a girl their own age, then enticed them to "disrobe and engage in sex acts on webcam."

The FBI is currently aware of at least 65 victims connected to Meier.

On July 9, Meier pleaded guilty to five counts of distribution of CSAM and one count of conspiracy to distribute. He was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 13 to 35 years in federal prison. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release.