Viral TikTok video saves a struggling Colorado Springs family-owned business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The power of social media has turned things around for a Colorado Springs bakery once on the verge of closing.

Norma Torres Canales and Martin Gerardo Ortiz Ceja opened their business Norma's Bakery in 2023, but a year later they started to struggle.

"We had to cut the hours for the employees," said Eder Lopez, their son.

The family-owned business was close to shutting down for good.

Their daughter-in-law Nadia Lopez decided to reach out to Jesvy Terraza better known as JesFoodie, a famous Colorado Springs TikToker, in hopes she would visit Norma's Bakery.

"Thankfully, I ended up sending her an email. She replied back. She said that she would love to give us an opportunity to come in and support our local business," said Lopez.

The one-minute video has been viewed over 120,000 times.

"I did not know that we were struggling until the second time that I came. She goes, 'you saved my bakery.' And I was like, no, you actually do it," said Terraza.

After the TikTok video went viral, Norma's Bakery started to see customers from all over Colorado. Some have even driven for two hours to try some pan dulce.

"Definitely made me want to stop by. I come from San Antonio. I'm very used to the type of food and the pastries, and I'm very happy that they have the tamales here, and so we are very excited," Landis Fowler, new customer.

Days after the video went viral, things have turned around for the business.

"It's, it's a blessing and you know, it just it's-- it's motivational, like just keep going and going and work harder," said Lopez.