According to officials, there was a hit gas line in the area and an odor entered into the bank. Officials say the bank was evacuated as a precaution.

CSFD says it's the bank located at 3975 North Academy Boulevard.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), evacuations are underway at a local Wells Fargo.

