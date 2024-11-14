El Paso County Sheriff’s Office grants to Memorial Hospital Foundation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they presented a $6,440 check to Circle of Hope, UCHealth Memorial Foundation today.

The organization provides hospital philanthropy, patient assistance, and scholarships for nursing students.

The sheriff's office says the money was donated through their Pink Patch Project where they sold pink uniform patches and keychains to law enforcement members.

“On behalf of the UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation and Circle of Hope, I thank the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for their continued commitment to patients and families battling cancer,” said Crista Muchmore, Senior Development Officer with the UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation. “The annual Pink Patch project helps patients nationwide with unexpected expenses, allowing them to focus on healing and spending time with their loved ones.”

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says with the help of the Fraternal Order of Police, they've donated more than $45,400 to the Circle of Hope program since 2017