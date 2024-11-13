Upcoming road closures at Garden of the Gods Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Heads up for those planning to visit Garden of the Gods in the next week – you'll need to take some alternate routes.

Due to a continuing waterline installation project, Garden of the Gods Park will be implementing a few temporary traffic changes from Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22. The project aims to improve the water infrastructure as well as enhance safety and accessibility in Garden of the Gods Park.

During this period of the project, Gateway Road will be closed for entry into the park. Drivers will only be able to exit the park via Gateway Road.

Access to Juniper Way Loop from Gateway Road will also be restricted to ensure the safety of both park visitors and construction crews.

Road closures

In bound lane to Gateway Road will be closed to all traffic (vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians)

Juniper Way Loop between the intersection of Gateway Rd. to Parking Lot 6 will be closed

Access to the park

Pedestrians will be allowed to enter the park via Gateway Trail to Bretag Trail

Cyclists and vehicles must use alternative entrances during this time

Cyclists will not be able to access the park via Gateway Trail at this time

Vehicles and cyclists traveling through the park will need to exit via Gateway Road, as Juniper Way Loop will be inaccessible

Alternative entrances

Parking lot and trail closures

Parking Lot 4 is now closed and expected to remain closed until spring 2025. However, Parking Lot 1 will remain available for visitors throughout the duration of the construction project with access into Garden of the Gods Park via the Gateway Trail.

Central Garden Trail from Gateway Rd. to Parking Lot 4 is closed and is expected to reopen early spring 2025. All climbing routes located on the west side of North Gateway Rock accessed via climbing gates 8 & 9 are closed until the Central Garden Trail is fully reopened.

Visit gardenofgods.com or call 719-634-6666 for a list of alternative routes.

Shuttle information

Free shuttles will operate from Parking Lot 1 into Garden of the Gods Park from Friday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shuttle service will not be available on Monday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 22, but will resume on Saturday, Nov. 23 and will run Friday through Monday until the end of the year.

Restroom access

The restrooms in Parking Lot 2 have reopened and are available during normal park hours.

For updated information including timelines and an interactive map, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/GOGWaterlineProject.