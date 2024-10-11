Closures start at Garden of the Gods Oct. 16 as project to improve safety, accessibility begins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Expect to see intermittent closures start at Garden of the Gods Park on Wednesday, Oct. 16 as crews begin a months-long project aimed at enhancing the park's safety and accessibility.

The Garden of the Gods Waterline Project has been in the talks for several years and will cost over $2 million. It will improve the park's water infrastructure through the installation of 8,000 feet of new waterline and multiple new fire hydrants to make it easier for fire crews to respond in the case of a wildfire.

The project will officially begin on Wednesday, Oct. 16 and is expected to be completed by spring 2025.

During construction, the park will stay open but will see occasional and intermittent trail and road closures. Park officials ask visitors to use caution and follow all signage.

“We truly appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we begin the waterline project,” manager of Garden of the Gods Park Anna Cordova said in a press release. “We realize some of the detours and closures will be inconvenient at times, but our goal is to create as little disruption to park operations as possible.”

The project is a collaboration between Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, Colorado Springs Utilities, the Colorado Springs Fire Department and the Office of Accessibility.

Closure timeline:

Wednesday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Oct. 18:

Gateway Road West will be closed into the park to both vehicles and cyclists.

Visitors can park in Parking Lot 1 and walk via Gateway Trail into the park.

Cyclists will be permitted to use Gateway Trail to access Juniper Way Loop.

The eastbound lane of Gateway Road will remain open for vehicles exiting the park.

Vehicles can use Balanced Rock, Ridge Road or Beckers Lane to enter the park.

Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20:

Gateway Road will reopen to vehicles and cyclists over the weekend.

Visitors are urged to exercise caution around construction equipment.

Monday, Oct. 21 through Wednesday Oct. 23:

Gateway Road West and Juniper Way Loop North will be closed.

Pedestrians can enter the park via Gateway Trail to Bretag Trail.

Cyclists and vehicles must use alternative entrances during this time.

Cyclists will not be able to access the park via Gateway Trail at this time.

Vehicles and cyclists traveling through the park will need to exit via Gateway Road, as Juniper Way Loop will be inaccessible.

Parking lot and trail closures:

Parking Lot 4 is now closed and expected to remain closed until spring 2025. However, Parking Lot 1 will remain available for visitors throughout the duration of the construction project with access into Garden of the Gods Park via the Gateway Trail. Additional ADA spots have been added to Parking Lot 2.

Central Garden Trail from Gateway Road to Parking Lot 4 will close Wednesday, Oct. 23 and is expected to reopen early spring 2025.

Free shuttles will operate from Parking Lot 1 into Garden of the Gods Park from Friday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shuttle service will not be available on Oct. 18 and 21. Service will resume on Friday, Oct. 25 and will run through the end of the year.