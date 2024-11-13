Nominations open for El Paso County’s 2024 Veteran of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Do you know a veteran in the community who deserves to be recognized for their service and community support? Now's your chance – you can nominate them for El Paso County's 2024 Veteran of the Year.

Since 2017, El Paso County has honored one veteran annually for their efforts serving the country and continued support of their neighbors and community.

Nominations for the 2024 Veteran of the Year are being accepted through Jan. 31, 2025.

According to El Paso County, nominees should demonstrated not only demonstrate exemplary military service but community service and support for veterans in the community.

The award is open to veterans honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines. They must reside in El Paso County.

You can fill out the nomination form on the El Paso County website.

