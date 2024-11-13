Canvas Credit Union opens food bank at Pikes Peak State College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Canvas Credit Union officially opened a food pantry at Pikes Peak State College's Centennial Campus. The food pantry is part Canvas Credit Union's first initiative with the college since becoming the official credit union of PPSC.

The Canvas Credit Union Food Pantry officially opened at PPSC's Centennial Campus, 5675 South Academy Boulevard, at 11 a.m. on November 13, 2024.

CCU says its partnership with PPSC began with identifying the largest barriers that students face, with food insecurity being a leading issue, and has committed to fully funding the school's food pantries.

“We have tragically seen many students forced to pause or even drop out, not because of a lack of desire or ability but because of financial hardship. Food insecurity or the inability to cover required expenses such as textbooks can feel like insurmountable barriers to those students living on the economic edge. As educators, we understand it’s our role to help all students learn, and sometimes that means going outside of the classroom. Thankfully, there are partners like Canvas willing to step up and help us deliver important solutions.”

Donna Nelson, Chief Development Officer at PPSC

Canvas is also providing grants to help student veterans to afford textbooks. According to Canvas, approximately 32 percent of students at PPSC are military-affiliated.