BREAKING: State trooper involved in crash, badly injured along Highway 115

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A state trooper has been badly injured in a crash along Highway 115.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that Highway 115 is blocked in both directions near Little Turkey Creek Road. That's about 5 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.

Earlier Wednesday evening, CDOT confirmed there was an incident on Highway 115 involving two separate crashes.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a trooper was working a crash on Highway 115 around 3:44 p.m. when he was struck at the intersection of Highway 115 and Little Turkey Creek Road. The department says he was in his car at the time.

CSP says the driver was transported by air to a local hospital. He has "possible serious injuries, and is expected to recover."

The driver who caused the accident remained at the scene, according to CSP. However, it is suspected the driver may have been under the influence CSP says.

"What else do we need to say to convince drivers to pay attention?" stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol in a release. "If the steering wheel is in your hands, you must be sober, your eyes must be up, and it is your responsibility to keep everyone else on the road safe. There are no warnings for failing to move over, there are no warnings for impaired driving, just long-lasting consequences. Do your job as a driver and focus on the task at hand. Our families, our lives, and your safety depend on it"

No word yet on when the highway will reopen.