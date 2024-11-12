Two children critically injured after being hit by SUV in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – An investigation is underway after two children, ages 11 and 16, sustained life-threatening injuries when they were struck by an SUV on Monday night.

Colorado Springs Police were notified of a vehicle-pedestrian crash near the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and South Chelton Road just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 11.

When they arrived on scene, they found the children critically injured and immediately rushed them to a nearby hospital.

CSPD said the department's Major Crash Team then began an investigation into the incident, which revealed that the SUV was heading eastbound on Fountain Boulevard and attempting to get into the left turn lane to turn onto Chelton Road. That's when the car struck the two children as they were running across Fountain Boulevard outside a crosswalk.

The driver of the SUV then returned to the scene afterwards. CSPD said they do not suspect impairment or speed to be factors in the crash.

The intersection of Fountain and Chelton was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

