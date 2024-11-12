Southern Colorado communities hope to increase tourism with new marketing grant

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) and Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) are distributing grants to communities across Colorado with one hope: boost tourism through marketing.

According to a release, Huerfano County is one of 16 recipients. The city of Trinidad, the Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Pikes Peak Country Attractions Association are also included.

“We are beyond grateful for the CTO’s willingness to invest in our rural community again,” said Sarah Jardis, Huerfano County Tourism Board Chair, in a statement. “This grant will help us feature Huerfano, enticing visitors to explore and come experience something new.”

Huerfano County is receiving just shy of $30,000 to fund a film shoot to showcase the area's scenic highways, parks, and lodging opportunities.

"By increasing our matching support, we’re helping our partners create more impactful and sustainable marketing campaigns that benefit not only our tourism economy but also the well-being of our residents and natural resources," said Colorado Tourism Office Director Timothy Wolfe in a release.

Here's a look at the full list of grants, according to the OEDIT: