Record number of tips submitted to Safe2Tell school violence prevention program

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - According to newly released data from the Colorado Attorney General's Office, a record-breaking number of tips were submitted to Colorado's Safe2Tell program.

In a release, the state office reported that 28,218 were made in the 2023-2024 school year.

Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program where people can anonymously report threats like those made against schools, or involving suicide, bullying, or drugs.

The number of reports increased by about 27% from the previous year, according to the data.

“The rise in reports reflects both the increasing challenges young people are facing and the commitment of Safe2Tell’s trainers and ambassadors in building awareness across Colorado,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a release.

Officials say of the reports made in the 2023-2024 school year, only 3.7% were deemed false.

To make a report, you can call the 24/7 hotline at 1-877-542-7233. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org, by texting S2TCO to 738477, or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.

Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit. If you are in an emergency, call 911.