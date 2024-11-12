UPDATE: Ridgeview Elementary School off secure status, D49 officials say there was no credible threat

UPDATE: Nov. 12, 2024 at 12:33 p.m. - According to District 49 (D49) school officials, a secure status at Skyview Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary School has been lifted. School officials say they confirmed with police that the threat was not credible.

Here's what was sent out to staff and parents:

"Dear Ridgeview and Skyview Families,

On Tuesday, at approximately 11:10 a.m., multiple D49 campuses in the POWER Zone were contacted by our law enforcement partners at the Colorado Springs Police Department who recommended both Skyview and Ridgeview campuses enter a precautionary secure status. Students and staff came inside and visitors were restricted at all locations, which follows our secure procedures.

Tuesday morning, CSPD received a phone call indicating an individual who was reportedly armed, was in a neighborhood not far from RVES. They immediately notified our safety and security team along with school administrators and recommended RVES enter secure status. CSPD then notified Skyview to enter secure status based on SMS’ proximity to Ridgeview. RVES and SMS continued normal operations inside as CSPD conducted their investigation. CSPD dispatched a large police presence to nearby neighborhoods, which remained close to RVES during the investigation.

Working with updated information from CSPD, the secure status was lifted about 20 minutes later, just before 11:35 a.m. when officers, in collaboration with our safety and security team, gave the all clear for all campuses. CSPD is continuing its investigation into the source of the phone call, and confirmed there is no threat to any D49 campus.

D49 thanks our law enforcement partners and encourages all of our staff, students and families to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. We will remain proactive and partner with local law enforcement to ensure a safe learning environment awaits every District 49 learner, visitor and member of our workforce." -Notice sent by District 49 to staff and families at Skyview Middle and Ridgeview Elementary

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Nov. 12, 2024 at 11:32 a.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CSPD officials say they have received a call that resulted in a massive response from law enforcement near Ridgeview Elementary School. District officials say the school went into secure status.

According to CSPD, they received a call about someone potentially by the school with a rifle.

Police have been unable to verify the credibility of a threat, and say there is a possibility it was a fake call for service.

According to officials, they have not received word of any injuries or shots fired. Still, they say they have about 20 units on scene.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for details.