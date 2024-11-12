UPDATE: Ridgeview Elementary School off secure status, D49 officials say there was no credible threat

UPDATE: Nov. 12, 2024 at 12:33 p.m. - According to District 49 (D49) school officials, a secure status at Skyview Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary School has been lifted. School officials say they confirmed with police that the threat was not credible.
Here's what was sent out to staff and parents:
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Nov. 12, 2024 at 11:32 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CSPD officials say they have received a call that resulted in a massive response from law enforcement near Ridgeview Elementary School. District officials say the school went into secure status.
According to CSPD, they received a call about someone potentially by the school with a rifle.
Police have been unable to verify the credibility of a threat, and say there is a possibility it was a fake call for service.
According to officials, they have not received word of any injuries or shots fired. Still, they say they have about 20 units on scene.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for details.