1 dead, multiple people hospitalized following Denver odor investigation

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Fire Department says it responded to an odor investigation at a single-family home Tuesday morning.

According to KRDO13's partners at 9News Denver, one person died and four others were taken to the hospital.

Just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the Denver Fire Department posted on X that they were investigating an odor near East 41st Place and Ensenada Street.

@Denver_Fire is responding to an Odor investigation near 41st & Ensenada. Fire crews are on scene. Fire crews & @DHParamedics are assessing 3-4 people. More updates as info is confirmed. @DenverPolice @DFDCRR2023 @DHParamedics pic.twitter.com/m9LQSc4mFY — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) November 12, 2024

The department says no neighbors were affected. As of this publication, nothing has been reported on what the odor potentially was.