1 dead, multiple people hospitalized following Denver odor investigation

Published 2:56 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Fire Department says it responded to an odor investigation at a single-family home Tuesday morning.

According to KRDO13's partners at 9News Denver, one person died and four others were taken to the hospital.

Just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the Denver Fire Department posted on X that they were investigating an odor near East 41st Place and Ensenada Street.

The department says no neighbors were affected. As of this publication, nothing has been reported on what the odor potentially was.

Celeste Springer

