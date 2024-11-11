Radio traffic reveals new details in treacherous rescue of 8-year-old in El Paso County snowstorm

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Highway 24 was closed due to the storm last week, many of the smaller roads in the area were not, despite suffering the same heavy impacts. One area that was not closed down was the intersection of Soap Weed Road and Mid Jones Road.

It's where first responders were called to help a man and his 8-year-old girl whose car got stuck in the snow.

As winds picked up in the eastern El Paso County area creating 3 to 5 feet snow drifts, radio calls from first responders reveal just how treacherous the roads were.

One radio call explained how multiple snow plows were stuck in the snow as they ventured to clear the way for first responders. Even an AMR ambulance got stuck in the snow on its way to help.

Luckily, search and rescue teams were able to bring out snow cats to aid first responders.

Radio calls detail the growing need for resources as first responders marked 80 minutes since the girl had been missing, then 2 hours. More resources came to help after handling their own emergencies. After searching through the night they found the young girl safe at a house nearby.

The 8-year-old is now recovering after suffering injuries related to the cold exposure.

KRDO13 did ask why she was separated from her family and no one has been able to give an answer yet.

KRDO13 also asked the county why those roads were open if Highway 24 was shut down, but county offices were closed and have yet to respond.

