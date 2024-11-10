Skip to Content
News

Mini Friday Night Blitz on Sunday

By
New
Published 10:03 PM

4A Playoffs:

LOVELAND 45, Doherty 14

Grand Junction Central 7, RAMPART 40

Highlands Ranch 8, VISTA RIDGE 35

STERLING 33, Woodland Park 31

For a recap of Saturday's games, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content