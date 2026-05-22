Era-defining manager Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City after 10 incredible years

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Pep Guardiola will leave his role as Manchester City manager at the end of the season, the club said Friday, bringing an end to an era-defining legacy.

In a club press release, Guardiola reflected on his departure: “When I arrived, my first interview was with (Oasis frontman) Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, ‘Okay… Noel is here? This will be fun.’

“And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.

“We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way,” Guardiola added. “So as my time comes to an end, be happy. Oasis are back again. … Love you all.”

The manager’s final match at the helm of City is Sunday against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

“I want to say a proper goodbye to my people on Sunday and hug them all,” Guardiola said at a Friday press conference, “that’s why we announced it.”

The Spaniard will take up a role as Global Ambassador of the City Football Group, where he will give “technical advice to the clubs in the group, working on specific projects and collaborations.”

Guardiola was already considered one of the best coaches in the world when he took over at City in 2016 and his stock has continued to rise as he’s dominated English soccer by assembling some of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen.

He’s won a total of 17 major trophies at the Etihad, including six league titles, one Champions League and one Club World Cup. He most recently won the FA Cup as his City side beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Guardiola’s influence while at City has been felt far beyond the professional game, with amateur sides across the United Kingdom now playing his possession-based style.

City fans would have hoped the Spaniard would stay on in his role but signs in recent weeks suggested this day might come sooner rather than later.

In Friday’s statement, Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said of Guardiola’s departure: “Over the last 10 years honesty and trust have formed the bedrock on which we have navigated every situation together with Pep – always understanding that we could find the right answer together. Today, the right answer is for Pep to finish his journey as the Manager of Manchester City.

“The unique approach that he brings to his coaching has allowed him to constantly challenge the accepted truths of our game. It is the reason that in the last 10 years he has not only made Manchester City better – he has also made football better.”

The club added in its Friday statement that it is going to rename its North Stand at the Etihad Stadium in honor of Guardiola and would host a “fitting tribute and farewell” to the Spaniard in the coming days.

“(I’m) speechless. No words. What can I say? Khaldoon called me and said the club had made that decision (to rename the North Stand). I say, no words. I like to feel that my vibe or energy will be there forever,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“In the bad moments, when someone looks there and they see Pep there, I will send my energy to the team and club. It’s one of the biggest honors I could get.

Reports are that former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca will replace Guardiola as manager, after being earmarked for the job for some time. The pair previously worked together at City.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.