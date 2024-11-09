Missing 8-year-old girl found after family got stuck in El Paso County snow

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On November 8, around 10:30 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) received reports of a missing 8-year-old girl in the area of Soap Weed Rd and Mid Jones Rd in eastern El Paso County.

The child had become lost after her family’s vehicle got stuck in the snow, prompting the family to search for help. It is still unclear how she got separated from her family.

It was an all-hands-on-deck effort to find the young girl. A search was initiated, and multiple agencies, including the EPSO, Search and Rescue and Patrol Deputies, the El Paso County Department of Transportation, and the Colorado Springs, Ellicott, Falcon, and Cimarron Hills Fire Departments, Ellicott School District 22 and the Fountain Police Department.

A temporary command post was established at Ellicott High School.

The area of the county where the girl went missing was severely impacted by the winter storm, creating blizzard-like conditions, which made it difficult for first responders to access the area and conduct the search.

Snowplows from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) were dispatched to clear the way for emergency personnel. The efforts included a comprehensive ground search using drones from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Fountain Police Department (FPD).

After seven hours, the girl was found alive on a nearby property. She had been exposed to the elements and suffered injuries related to the cold. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

“I am grateful to my Deputies, the El Paso County Search and Rescue team, and our partnering agencies for their tremendous efforts to locate the lost child during some of the harshest weather conditions we have seen,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “This is a perfect example of how quickly and efficiently law enforcement and first responders in the Pikes Peak region (together) ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens. Thank you to everyone who braved the conditions and ensured this little girl could be returned safely to her family.”