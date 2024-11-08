TAKE A LOOK: Grizzly bear at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A fan favorite at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is getting a kick out of Colorado's recent snowfall – much more than those of us having to shovel or drive in it.

Emmett is one of two grizzly bears at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. In a video shared by the zoo Thursday, Emmett can be seen lounging in the snow, occasionally sticking out his tongue to catch snowflakes.

TAKE A LOOK:

Both of CMZoo's bears came to the zoo in 2007 when they were around two or three years old after they were labeled "nuisance bears" after several negative interactions with humans in the wild. Often, these bears are relocated or euthanized, but Emmett and Digger were given the chance to live their lives in comfort at the zoo instead.

Grizzlies are native to the Rocky Mountain region, although they're not found in Colorado's wild places. Their fluffy coats and the extra weight they gain before winter help them stay warm at the zoo during wintertime – in addition to having access to dens and dry, comfy beds.

And, contrary to popular belief, grizzlies in the wild don’t hibernate, CMZoo said. Instead, bears and other larger animals go into "torpor" in the winter, which is a hormonal physiological and behavioral change triggered by the changing seasons. In torpor, body systems slow down and animals may sleep more, but they still wake up.

The zoo said once that winter weather hits, their bears are often less interested in food and have less energy, but stay fairly active at the zoo. The CMZoo stays open year-round, every day of the year.