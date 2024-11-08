Shooting erupts at Sao Paulo airport in apparent assassination of businessman: CNN Brasil

By Julia Vargas Jones, CNN

(CNN) — A businessman was killed in an apparently targeted shooting at São Paulo’s international airport on Friday, CNN Brasil reports.

Three others were also injured in the incident, which saw around five assailants exit a black vehicle and open fire on businessman Antônio Vinicius Gritzbach, CNN Brasil said citing military police.

A vehicle matching that description was later found abandoned near the airport, and investigators are determining if it was used in the attack, CNN Brasil added.

Videos circulating on social media show the businessman’s body at the airport entrance, while other footage captures travelers scrambling for cover in the terminal. CNN has not been able to independently verify the footage.

In a statement, Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport confirmed that police and medical teams were immediately alerted.

Military police, civil police, and highway patrol responded to the scene, and the Homicide and Personal Protection Department of São Paulo is leading the investigation, according to CNN Brasil.

The São Paulo Secretary of Public Security said authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicide. Further details will be released upon completion of the incident report.

