Purgatory Resort to host weekend preview before official opening day

Published 9:28 AM

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) - Purgatory Resort officials say after more than a foot of snowfall the past few days, they are ready to open early season slopes to the public.

The resort will open on Saturday, Nov. 8 and Sunday Nov. 9. This will serve as a "special bonus weekend of skiing" prior to their official opening day on Nov. 16.

“We're thrilled to offer our guests an extra bonus weekend of early season skiing," said Dave Rathbun, Purgatory’s General Manager. "Our team is working hard to open for ski season, and we’re off to a great start with Mother Nature’s help."

Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with access to Westfork and El Diablo trails.

Resort officials say lift tickets start at $29.

