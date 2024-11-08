Plow driver gives KRDO13 an inside look at his job during a snow storm

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- As the snow keeps falling, plow drivers in Pueblo are in constant rotation working to keep the streets clear.

Today, KRDO13 got an inside look at what it takes to do that by getting inside the plow itself.

Leandro Benavidez is a plow driver for the city of Pueblo and has been for the last 4 years.

He's one of the lucky ones, he's on the day shift.

"We have another crew that's going to come in later and plow all night. Because it's going to snow all night, that's just to keep up with the snow," said Benavidez.

Benavidez was nice enough to take us along on his route, even though it ended being a pretty bumpy ride. He told us about some of the challenges he faces while on the job.

"I would say people in, in cars that are very inconsiderate, like on a one lane, you know, a two-lane road. You're not supposed to pass a plow and people do it all the time, and it's against the law," said Benavidez.

He also told us how it's been for him during this storm.

"Oh, it wasn't too bad. We've had worse than this. But it's just like a it's we haven't had one where it's like two days in a row, just constant snow. That's kind of the only, but the only difference," said Benavidez.

He said the tip he can really give out to drivers is for them to be careful and to drive slow.