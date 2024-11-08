Jessup man indicted on theft of 18K construction tools from 155 victims in Howard County

By Greg Ng

ELLICOTT CITY, Maryland (KOCO) — A Jessup man was indicted in connection with the thefts of 18,600 construction tools from as many as 155 victims in Howard County, police said.

Jose Aceves, 52, of Jessup, was indicted on a felony theft scheme, county police said.

Police said in May that an investigation began in January when a tracking device on a stolen tool led them to a storage unit in Elkridge. Detectives obtained search warrants for 12 locations, 11 of which were in Howard County and contained a collection of stolen tools, police said.

Police said detectives believe the tools were stolen from stores, businesses, vehicles, residential properties and construction sites, primarily in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Police have set up a form for victims to recover the stolen tools at the following website.

The remaining tools will be sold at auction on Nov. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

