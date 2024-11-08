Hawaii launches first girls’ high school flag football season

By Jeremiah Estrada

HONOLULU (KITV) — Governor Josh Green received a donation this morning to celebrate the launch of Hawaii’s first girls’ high school flag football season.

The donation to support diversity, equity and inclusion in girls’ high school athletics was recognized on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Hawaii State Capitol.

The funding for the first season of girls’ flag football includes a $25,000 check from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Those who joined Green included the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director James Kunane Tokioka and Hawaii Department of Education Gender Equity and Athletics Specialist Dana Takahara-Dias.

“Girls’ flag football is an incredible addition to high school sports. It gives young women the same opportunities. Team sports builds all kinds of extra skills and helps us with our future. It brings people together. It teaches them resilience. You learn how to deal with injuries and build self-confidence,” Green said.

