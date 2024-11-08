4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office looking into alleged election law violations connected to El Paso Co.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. - The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says they've received two signed affidavits alleging violations of election laws.



According to officials, the alleged crimes are related to the Secretary of State publishing passwords for election machines on their website. Among the machines impacted were eight in El Paso County, officials told KRDO13.

Officials with the District Attorney's Office say they believe the passwords originated in the Secretary of State’s Denver-based office.



They say they have been in contact with the Denver District Attorney’s Office, which is actively investigating this issue, and will cooperate with their investigation.