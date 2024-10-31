Passwords for El Paso voting tabulation machines among those compromised in online leak

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - After speaking with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, KRDO13 has learned eight of the county's machines have been affected by an online password leak.

Earlier this week, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced there was a hidden section of voting machine passwords included on the state website.

According to the Associated Press, the passwords were only one of two that are needed to access any component of Colorado’s voting systems. Jack Todd, spokesperson for the Secretary of State's Office, told the Associated Press that they are part of a layered security system.

Steve Schleiker, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, says eight of the county's machines are affected in the leak.

"This does not pose an immediate security threat to Colorado’s elections. Out of an abundance of caution, our team has been in the field updating passwords. For their security, we do not have further comment on specifics at this time." Jack Todd, Secretary of State's Office

Now, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office says a state official is coming down to change those passwords.

He says a team of two democrats and two republicans will watch as those passwords are safe, to help better ensure votes are safe.