Judith Som, 82, just ran her 21st NYC Marathon and has advice to share

(CNN) — The 82-year-old Judith Som just can’t and won’t stop racing through her favorite city.

Her passion for running (and for time) was sparked 48 years ago.

When Som was 34, some friends at a local health club convinced her to swap her usual bicycle workouts for the treadmill. After making the transition, she was hooked.

This past weekend, Som was the oldest woman to finish the TCS New York City Marathon, crossing the finish line in eight hours, 39 minutes and 39 seconds.

It was her 21st time running the world-famous race.

“After accomplishing something like that, it really gives you a sense of purpose and a sense that you could do just about anything you want,” she told CNN.

Finishing a 26.2-mile trek at any age is a major feat, and Som felt the burn this year.

But the octogenarian is a driven runner, refusing to let the course’s demanding terrain – including five bridges and some unexpected hills – slow her down.

Overcoming the odds

For Som, New York’s renowned marathon is more than just a race – it’s a homecoming. While other marathons may offer their own unique appeal, Som remains deeply loyal to her roots.

“It’s New York City, baby,” she said. “I haven’t run in any other marathon. This is my home.”

It was another supportive group that convinced Som to take her passion to a new level.

Four decades ago, while running along the East River, she met some fellow runners who encouraged her to sign up for her first NYC Marathon in 1982.

But just days before the race, Som was sidelined by a severe case of pneumonia and couldn’t compete. It was a devastating setback – but not one that could stop her.

The following year, Som was more determined than ever, even though the weather had other plans on race day as rain poured relentlessly throughout the competition.

When Som saw her husband along the route, he asked, “Well, how is it?”

Without missing a beat, she responded, “This sucks.”

Despite her discomfort, she wasn’t about to quit.

“I’ll finish it, don’t worry about it,” she told him.

And that’s exactly what she did, completing her first marathon in just over four hours.

The 2024 marathon brought its own challenges. Around mile 19, Som began experiencing severe hip pain and thought she might have to call it quits. After stopping to chat with spectators along the course, her pain suddenly subsided, she said, and she headed for the finish line with her close friend.

The power of community

While it’s incredible to run 21 marathons – that’s over 550 miles in total – Som loves to run because of the community she’s found.

For years, she has been a proud member of Mercury Masters, a New York City running club for women over 50. And it’s the camaraderie and support she receives from other runners – as well as the spectators along the course – that keep her coming back year after year.

Som recalled, “This year, there were several signs along the way that said: ‘Today, we’re all family.’”

“People were helping out (other people), and we were high-fiving anything that moved or didn’t move.”

Running has also been a lifeline for Som, especially in the wake of her husband’s death a few years ago.

“Running has changed my life,” she said. “It’s the people I’ve met, what I’ve experienced, how I feel about myself, that’s what’s so important.”

For anyone inspired by Som’s remarkable achievement and looking to follow in her footsteps, she encourages new runners to take it slow and listen to their bodies.

“Gradually increase your distance, maybe run with a group or take a training course. … You’ve got to have the stamina and the strength before you do it,” she said. “It’s a long haul. … And if you’re injured, stop and respect the injuries.”

Even at 82, Som’s determination to continue running shows no signs of slowing down.

“My girlfriend and I swore that this was our last one,” she said. “But I saw her today, and I said, ‘Well, maybe.’

We looked at each other and laughed, and then she said, ‘We’ll probably do it again.’”

Chances are Som will circle 2025’s race, set for Sunday, November 2, on her calendar.

