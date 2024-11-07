Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade facing hour delay due to weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- This winter weather isn't stopping the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade from happening, but as a precaution organizers are pushing back the start time of the parade.

It will now start at noon instead of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. The change will hopefully buy organizers enough time to get everything together.

Organizers met with city officials to discuss the future of the "In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade." After watching weather reports, they said they felt it would be better to start the parade an hour late instead of postponing it entirely.

The Veterans Day parade has seen its fair share of trials and tribulations. In early October, organizers said they were canceling the parade due to not having enough participants. However, hundreds of people signed up after that news broke, putting the parade back on.

That's one of the many reasons why it was important for organizers to find a way to have the parade, come rain or shine.

Another reason why the parade will start at noon is so that workers have enough time to clean Tejon Street since that's where the parade will run.

"We think the sun will be out by about that time. And if you've lived in Colorado longer than 20 minutes, you know, even with a little a lot of snow and the sun comes out here and melts pretty quick. So, so we're planning that's part of the plan. We've also coordinated with City Streets, Department of the Downtown Partnership," said John O'Donnell, parade organizer and co-chair.

Some participants have already canceled due to the weather, but if you're planning to attend, organizers recommend dressing warm. The parade will last for about two hours.