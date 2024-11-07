Ambulance crashes on side of I-25 while transporting patient

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Icy winter conditions sent an ambulance sliding off a roadway near the Garden of the Gods exit on I-25 while transporting a patient early this morning.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the ambulance slid off the roadway near I-25 before coming to a stop on Sinton Road. It happened between 2 and 3 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Colorado Springs Police tell KRDO13 that a patient was inside the ambulance when the crash happened. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt and only minor injuries were sustained.

Our crews became aware of the crash after seeing heavy police presence in the area early this morning.

The roadways have since been cleared, and the crash caused no significant closures or delays.

The crash comes amid winter weather conditions in the area, with Colorado Springs Police under accident alert this morning due to slick road conditions.