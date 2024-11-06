Two arrested for ballot fraud scheme in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Two women were arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into stolen Mesa County ballots.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney, the stolen ballots were fraudulently submitted for voting to the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

According to the DA, on October 21, 2024, elections staff reported to the 21st Judicial District Attorney Investigators that citizens who had never submitted a ballot, or even received their ballots in the mail, had reported that they were contacted by the elections office to advise that their ballots were not being counted due to signature discrepancies. The DA said investigators immediately launched a criminal investigation with the assistance and coordination of other local, state, and federal agencies.

According to the DA, Vicki Lyn Stuart and Sally Jane Maxedon have both been charged with identity theft, attempting to influence a public servant, and forgery.

The 21st Judicial District encompasses Mesa County.