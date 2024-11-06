Skip to Content
News

SHUTDOWN NIGHTMARE: Multiple highways east of Colo. Springs closed as snow continues

CDOT
By
Updated
today at 12:01 PM
Published 11:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several highways running to and from the eastern side of Colorado are shut down, according to CDOT maps.

US 24 is still closed between Woodmen Road (1 mile east of Colorado Springs) and Ramah Highway (1 mile east of Ramah).

I-70 eastbound is shut down between E-470 and US 24, which is from Mile Point 292.1 and 358.

US 36 is closed in both directions from County Road B and Kansas State Line from Mile Point 135.5 to Mile Point 224.7. 

CO 71 is closed in both directions between CO 94 and Colorado Street in Limon.

For a better look at all the closures, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content