SHUTDOWN NIGHTMARE: Multiple highways east of Colo. Springs closed as snow continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several highways running to and from the eastern side of Colorado are shut down, according to CDOT maps.

US 24 is still closed between Woodmen Road (1 mile east of Colorado Springs) and Ramah Highway (1 mile east of Ramah).

I-70 eastbound is shut down between E-470 and US 24, which is from Mile Point 292.1 and 358.

US 36 is closed in both directions from County Road B and Kansas State Line from Mile Point 135.5 to Mile Point 224.7.

CO 71 is closed in both directions between CO 94 and Colorado Street in Limon.

