Colorado Springs street plowing begins after several inches of snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Plows in Colorado Springs have begun snow removal after several inches of snow fell across the city Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and MUCH more snow could fall over the next few days.

The City of Colorado Springs Public Works Department first deployed plows at midnight Wednesday.

With the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) taking care of I-25 and other area highways, city crews first focuses on major roadways like Woodman and Academy. Once these primary routes are passable, the city moves on to secondary routes including school roads and streets that connect major roadways. Lastly, if more than six inches of snow have fallen from a single storm, primary and secondary roads are looking good and the snow has stopped falling, crews will move onto residential neighborhoods.

Cory Farkas, Colorado Springs Public Works Manager, says the third party company the city hires found that six inches of snow did not fall in residential neighborhoods this time around. He said the company looks at snowfall models and utilizes crews in town to figure out how much snow has fallen, how much has melted and how much is still on the ground.

However, if snow in your neighborhood is causing a dangerous situation, you can call (719) 385-ROAD or request street maintenance here.

The City of Colorado Springs is responsible for clearing nearly 200 square miles of roadways.

The all-time average snowfall for Colorado Springs in the month of November is 4.4 inches. 6 days into November, we've already surpassed that number with more snow coming this week!

The all-time average annual snowfall in Colorado Springs is around 40 inches, however the city's average annual snowfall has been closer to 33 inches over the last thirty years.

Last year, Colorado Springs saw a total of around 43 inches of snow.