As more snow heads to Colorado, Breckenridge Ski Resort announces opening day

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) - This week winter storms have flown into Colorado, causing both delays and road closures across the Centennial State.

But while the snow can be a headache for some, it's an opportunity for ski resorts about to open for the season.

With about two feet of snow coming in through the past week, officials with Breckenridge Ski Resort say they will be holding their opening day on Friday, Nov. 8.

“Winter is never far from our minds in Breck, and as soon as we close out one season we’re already thinking about and working towards the next," said Jon Copeland, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort. "It’s super exciting to see all the hard work pay off and to welcome our community and our employees back to the snow again."

Opening Day celebrations will include access to the BreckConnect Gondola, Colorado SuperChair and Five SuperChair, with access to primarily intermediate terrain on the 4 O’Clock and Springmeier trails. Officials say there will also be two learning carpets out for beginners.