This is the first time the seat has been up for grabs since 2007 after incumbent Doug Lamborn announced his retirement. Historically, the district has voted red.

The politician took on Democratic Candidate River Gassen.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Republican Jeff Crank has declared victory over Colorado's Fifth Congressional District.

